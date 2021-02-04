Metal Health issues becoming more prevalent

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Mental health issues are on the rise – a steep climb from just a year ago according to recent census data. How big is the difference?

Census numbers from December show 42% of adults reporting depression and anxiety. Compare that just 11% in 2019.

CPD Chief Greg Dagnan, said, “It’s always been a thing and it seems to over the years to be more and more of a significant problem. and there seem to be less and less resources devoted to mental health issues.”

And Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan says that’s often a factor in police work.

“Maybe there was a crime that occurred maybe there was a domestic violence somebody threatened their neighbor or whatever so many of those start with mental health issues.”

And he points out that factor has grown in the months since the pandemic began.

“There is a lot of mental health stress involved when you have family members that are sick, you’re sick. A lot of people have lost loved ones. So obviously it really spiked up in 2020.”

Missouri Governor Mike Parson is hoping to devote more resources to mental health issues this year. He’s proposing more than $20 million for 50 new community mental health and substance use disorder advocates. It would also address six new crisis stabilization centers across the state. Parson calls that quote “…important mental health investments for some of our most vulnerable citizens.”

Of course, that’s from the governor’s proposed budget during the state of the state address. Lawmakers are still in the early stages of working on that 2022 budget.