News

Message found inside wall during bathroom renovation

Posted: Jul 05, 2018 01:31 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 05, 2018 01:51 PM CDT

CALIFORNIA (KRQE) - Alex and Jess Monney were having renovations done when they stumbled across a message left by the home's previous owners.

It read, "We remodeled this bathroom summer of 1995. If you're reading this, that means you're remodeling the bathroom again. What's wrong with the way we did it?"

In addition to the note, there was a photo of the couple.

The Monneys say they want to keep up the tradition by writing their own time capsule message too. 




