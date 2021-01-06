Mercy workers get second round of covid-19 vaccine

JOPLIN, Mo. — Most of us haven’t had the chance to get even the covid-19 vaccine yet. But that’s not the case for healthcare professionals.

Three weeks ago, hundreds of employees with direct patient contact in the Mercy Health System in the Joplin area received the first of two covid-19 vaccines.

Many of them have received their second dose this week, including mercy employees in Carthage, Galena, and Columbus. And so far, Mercy officials say there haven’t been any symptoms out of the ordinary compared to vaccines administered in the past to prevent other illnesses.

Donna Stokes R.N., Mercy Infection Preventionist, said, “We really just want people to go to legitimate sources for their information, we certainly try and answer those questions for our co-workers.”

So why would anyone not want to get the vaccine?

Some may think they were developed and approved so quickly they fear something might have been overlooked, or they don’t trust the people in authority involved in the vaccine approval process. But Stokes says we won’t be able to turn the corner on the virus until large numbers of residents across the four states and the country get the vaccine, creating what’s known as herd immunity.

“We are really trying to achieve that with the vaccine, it’s going to take a lot of our population getting the vaccine, willing to take it to get to that point where we may be able to start loosening some of our masking needs.”