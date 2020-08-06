Mercy signage goes up at Ortho Four States

GALENA, Ks. — An orthopedic hospital and clinic are officially under new ownership and operation.

Several months ago, Mercy Hospital Joplin entered into an agreement to take over Ortho Four States in Galena.

Earlier this week, Mercy signage went up throughout the complex just West of Joplin.

Kerri Williams is the Executive Director of Operation for what is now called Mercy Clinics Orthopedic.

She says the new name of the surgical hospital is called Mercy Specialty Hospital of Southeast Kansas.

She says the big winner in all this are patients in the Mercy system, that until now, had to leave Joplin in order to get orthopedic procedures.

Williams says now all they have to do is drive across the state line.

Kerri Williams, Ex. Director of Operations, Mercy Clinics Orthopedics, said, “So a lot of our people in the community have been going to Springfield for their care and that will no longer continue, we have providers that specialize in spine, podiatry, total joint, sports medicine, pain management, we are really bringing Mercy’s orthopedics, we’re really beefing that up.”

Williams says patients that already see physicians at the facility won’t see any change in services.

Williams says two more specialists will join their team in a couple of weeks.