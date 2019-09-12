Mercy quilt raffle to benefit cancer patients undergoing treatment

A volunteer at Mercy Hospital Joplin stitched together a large, pink quilt and donated it to the hospital. It is made of a collection of t-shirts from previous Mercy breast cancer awareness and treatment initiatives.

Raffle proceeds will go towards Mercy’s patient assistance program. The funds will pay for insurance fees, post-surgical garments for breast cancer patients, and the cancer patients who want a hat after losing their hair from chemo or radiation treatments.

“Health care coverage is not the same for all people. Some people need more assistance, and that is why we have it,” explained Cancer Services Executive Director Whit Sanders. “Some things insurance doesn’t cover, or Medicare doesn’t cover, or a deductible is high, which places some things out of reach for patients.”

Raffle tickets are available to the public for $1 each or 6 tickets for $5.

You may buy tickets at the Sisters Health Boutique located inside the cancer center and the main gift shop.

The raffle drawing will occur on October 2nd.