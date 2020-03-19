Mercy places new restrictions on visitation

FOUR STATE AREA — Mercy Hospital is placing new restrictions on their facilities.

Those changes start today at clinics and hospitals in Joplin, Carthage, Columbus, and Galena.

Patients can only have one visitor per day.

Exceptions will be made for those who are in their final days.

Only parents can go inside the NICU, labor, delivery, and post-birth recovery departments.

No one under the age of 18 can enter a facility unless seeking treatment.

The cancer center in Joplin will be limited to cancer patients only.

Anyone needing care at Joplin’s ER should follow signs to make sure they’re using the right entrance.