Mercy Park prepares for the return of the Holiday Tree Trail

JOPLIN, Mo. — Things are getting festive once again in Joplin as the Holiday Tree Trail returns to Mercy Park.

The event is hosted by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department.



The trail started last year as a way to get people out of their homes in a safe way.



Organizations have used the holiday weekend to complete their set ups for the tree decorating competition.



This includes Soroptimist International of Joplin, who will be participating for the first time this year.

“We thought it would be something really fun, an opportunity for us to work together and to display a tree,” says Lynda Banwart, Soroptimist International of Joplin President, “The blue signifies the soroptimist blue, that’s our color, and our tree is decorated as a woman torso since it’s an all women’s organization.”

Trees will be illuminated on November 30th and continue throughout the rest of the year.



The community can also vote on their favorite display starting on November 30th, and last until December 22nd.