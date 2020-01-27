Mercy, Ortho Four States Sign Acquisition Agreement

JOPLIN, Mo. – Orthopedic Specialists of the Four States, Premier Surgical Institute and Stateline Surgery Center have signed an agreement to become part of Mercy, effective Jan. 26.

“For more than a decade, Ortho Four States has been providing compassionate high-quality orthopedic and pain management care to our patients in Joplin and the Four State Region,” Ortho Four States CEO Joe Caputo said. “We are honored to be the trusted providers in restoring patients’ quality of life through state-of-the-art surgical and nonsurgical procedures. Today, we are proud to announce the strengthening of our ability to treat patients as we become part of the Mercy ministry, an organization with a 100-year legacy of healing.”

In recent years, Ortho Four States has expanded its footprint and services to include multi-specialty care. Premier Surgical Institute and Stateline Surgery Center are home to leading specialists in orthopedics, gastroenterology, gynecology, otolaryngology, dentistry, pain management, podiatry and more.

Orthopedic Specialists of the Four States and Mercy have had a connection for years. Founding Ortho Four States physicians Christopher Banwart, Jonathan Grantham, Brian Ipsen, John Ogden, Terry Schwab, Robert Stringer and Paul Toma had privileges at the former St. John’s Regional Medical Center.

“This agreement creates a powerful force for good,” said Dr. Tracy Godfrey, president of Mercy Clinic Joplin. “Bringing together the experience and talent of multiple organizations can only mean one thing – providing the best orthopedic care in the Four-State Area. At Mercy, we’re excited to offer our current patients new services while bringing our ministry of healing to those we have yet to serve.”

“We believe that the community will benefit greatly from bringing these organizations together as part of Mercy,” said Jeremy Drinkwitz, president of Mercy Hospital Joplin. “Mercy is thrilled to add these well-known, high-quality health care providers to our ministry.”

The organizations will continue to operate under their current names and branding as Mercy begins the process of transitioning them to its electronic health record software, Epic. It’s estimated that process will be complete in August, at which time a blessing and grand opening will be held and the organizations will begin using the Mercy name and branding.

In the immediate future, patients and community members should notice very little change. All current Ortho Four States, Premier Surgical Institute and Stateline Surgery Center patients should be able to continue their care uninterrupted and Mercy plans to retain all staff as Mercy co-workers.