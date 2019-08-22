Mercy offers free training program for those interested in healthcare

Mercy Hospital Joplin is offering a free apprenticeship training program through the American Job Center.

A federal grant is footing the bill for the cost of the training, and participants accepted into the program will be paid while they are taking part in the six-week long program.

“So they’ll end up with a registered apprenticeship Journeyman in patient care advocacy from the Department of Labor and they’ll also be able to have the information and knowledge to sit and test for their CNA, which opens up the career pathway for LPN, RN, and the sky’s the limit for whatever the customer wants,” explained Troy Roland with the American Job Center.

In case you missed the first training program, another one will start in a few weeks. For more information on how to sign up, click here.