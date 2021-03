JOPLIN, Mo. — Mercy Joplin will continue to offer its walk-in vaccine clinic Thursday for Missouri residents.

First-dose Pfizer vaccines will be available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in suite 210 on the clinic-side of the hospital. In order to get one, you must meet the state criteria under phase one-b-tier-two.

This includes people 65 and older – 18 and older with health conditions that put them at high risk – and first responders, emergency personnel and health care workers.