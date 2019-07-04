Mercy Joplin helps Watered Gardens create a Respite Care room for patients

JOPLIN, Mo. – Two local ministries are teaming up to provide a temporary solution for a permanent problem.

Auxiliary members from Mercy Hospital Joplin presented a check to Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission to create a Respite Care room within the mission. The 1,000 square foot room used to be home to the mission’s Worth Shop, which recently moved into a building a short distance away. Now, the room will be converted into a care center for up to six patients that have no place else to go when they get released from a hospital.

“If they don’t have a home, to try and then solve problem of where, where, where do we send them, where can they go and there’s no respite programs in our community for the homeless as they’re getting discharged from the hospital.” James Whitford, Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission Ex. Dir.

Hospital officials say the $46,000 donation is in keeping with the mission of the Sisters of Mercy to care for the poor when they first built St. John’s Hospital, which is now called Mercy.