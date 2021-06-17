Mercy is donating a former hospital location in Fort Scott to the “Bourbon County Commission”

BOURBON COUNTY, KS – A significant donation has been made to the “Bourbon County Commission.”

“Mercy” is giving its former hospital location in Fort Scott to the commission, along with $600,000 for operating expenses.

Officials say the donation will facilitate the future of health care delivery in the community, and allow the building to continue to be an asset to Southeast Kansas.

“Mercy Hospital Fort Scott” closed in October of 2018.

The “Community Health Center of Southeast Kansas” has had a clinic at the building since then, but will move when its lease is up at the end of next year.