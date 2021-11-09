Mercy Hospital offering free lung cancer screenings for smokers aged 55-77 who meet criteria

JOPLIN, Mo. — When it comes to cancer, the earlier you diagnose a condition, the better the chance of survival.

And with November being lung cancer awareness month, there’s no time like the present to get screened for that condition. Even if you aren’t experiencing any symptoms, Mercy Oncologist Dr. Samir Dalia says there’s a screening procedure covered by insurance that could pick up the condition very early on.

He says the age parameters to qualify for the procedure is from 55 to 77.

“If you’ve smoked more than 30 packs of cigarettes a year, or have quit in the last 15 years, you would be eligible for a Low Dose Lung Cancer CT Screen, which is done here at Mercy, it’s a very good screening way to pick up lung cancers earlier and bringing and reduces death by about 25% in that population,” said Dr. Samir Dalia M.D., Mercy Hematology & Oncology.

In order to get the testing, he says you must first get a referral from your primary care physician or a lung specialist to make sure you meet the proper criteria.