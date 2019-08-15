Mercy Hospital Joplin welcomes new president

JOPLIN, Mo.— Jeremy Drinkwitz was named president of Mercy Hospital Joplin after serving as chief operating officer for the hospital since 2016. Drinkwitz will be replacing Gary Pulsipher, who retired in July.

In a statement, Drinkwitz said he was honored by the appointment and he looks forward to continuing the ministry’s tradition of compassion and excellence.

Drinkwitz brings 15 years of administrative experience in the health care industry. Drinkwitz also earned his bachelor’s degree in health information management from Arkansas Tech University and his master’s degree in health services administration from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock.