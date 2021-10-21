Mercy Hospital Joplin remembers their founding Sisters of Mercy for the 125th Anniversary

JOPLIN, Mo. — The mining industry played a major role in the development of the Joplin area.

But it was a very dangerous occupation, and the closest hospital during that period was in Fort Scott. But a brave group of women took it upon themselves to do something about that a long, long time ago.

Talk about humble beginnings, this site near 10th and Main Street in Joplin was where a brave group of Catholic nuns first stepped foot into Joplin. And the rest is southwest Missouri hospital history.

135 years ago, 13 Sisters of Mercy got off these tracks with the intent of starting a school, 10 years later, they started what is now Mercy Hospital Joplin.

“They were met with rather raucous language, and people didn’t know what these people were in this kind of costume, and so they were met with rather insults and when the ladies of the parish came to picked them up and took them to St. Peter’s for dinner, they weren’t too sure they wanted to stay,” said Joan Schwager, Sister of Mercy.

“Literally it came down to a vote, and they thought about going back to Louisville because of the reception they had here, none of them had ever experienced anything like that, and the Mother Superior at the time said, “If God so chose to love these people and serve them, so shall we,” said Jeremy Drinkwitz, President, Mercy Hospital Joplin.

Schwager, who teaches for Joplin Area Catholic Schools, says the sisters eventually won over the largely protestant population in the Joplin area with how well they took care of the sick and injured. And if they were here today, Drinkwitz thinks they would be proud of the 125 year history of healing.

“The challenges we came over with the tornado, think about the middle of a Pandemic that we’re still fighting and the ability to continue to serve a community in the most challenging time that health care has probably been in in decades and so but that’s what they did,” said Drinkwitz.

After the initial tent facility, the sisters built the first hospital building a few blocks away. Eventually it was replaced by St. John’s, which was destroyed in the 2011 tornado, which was replaced by the current Mercy Hospital Joplin.