Mercy Hospital is offering free mammogram screenings

JOPLIN, MO – Mammograms, of course, are vital when it comes to detecting breast cancer.

But they don’t do any good if women can’t afford to pay for them.

That’s why “Mercy Hospital Joplin” is teaming up once again with the “Breast Cancer Foundation of the Ozarks” to offer free mammograms on Thursday.

“Um we feel this is exceptionally important right now because, in the last year, millions of women across the country have put off their screening mammograms due to COVID.” Says Whit Sanders, Exec. Dir., Cancer Services, Mercy Hospital Joplin.

Free screenings will be offered on Thursday afternoon at the hospital from 3:00p.m. to 6:00p.m.

Women will need to bring a photo ID and a mask.