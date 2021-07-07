Mercy Hospital in Joplin is now requiring their staff members to get the Coronavirus Vaccine

JOPLIN, MO – Mercy Health is now requiring its employees to get the Coronavirus Vaccine.

Mercy Hospital Joplin says the decision was made to keep patients safe as the delta variant is spreading in Missouri.

Right now Mercy Hospital Joplin has 53 Coronavirus patients.

Only one of those patients is fully vaccinated and one more was going through the process.

The presidents of Mercy Hospital Joplin says a staff that’s fully vaccinated is an important way to protect patients from the virus.

“We are giving everybody the chance to be fully educated about the vaccine. The problem is right now there is a lot of bad information and misinformation about the vaccine. So we are giving them facts, we are giving them opportunities to speak with physicians individually and personally so they can ask and get all the questions about the vaccine.” Says Jeremy Drinkwitz, Mercy Hospital Joplin Pres.

He says Mercy is accepting religious and medial exemptions for employees who cannot get the coronavirus vaccine.

If employees do not get the vaccine by September 30, they will be terminated.