Mercy Hospital Carthage awards ceremony celebrates outstanding employees

Employees of an area hospital are award winners.

Each year, employees of Mercy Hospital Carthage nominate their peers for two separate awards. A leadership group at the facility then narrows down that field, and an outside group of Mercy employees then pick the winners.

At a ceremony on Tuesday, Janie Breckenridge of radiology won the Carthage Mission Award, and Kimberlee Morris in rheumatology received the Stewardship Award.

The two employees have a combined total of fifty years of service to the hospital.

“You never think about your work being as important as it is, but this is very nice, people appreciate what I do, and I love my patients and it’s probably the best job that anyone can have, it really is,” Breckenridge explained.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the people I work with in my hospital,” Morris added. “It’s just showing the glory of God in everyday care of our patients”

Hospital President Scott Watson also received a special leadership award.