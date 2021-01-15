Mercy gives more covid-19 vaccines

JOPLIN, Mo. — Mercy Hospital Joplin has started giving the covid-19 vaccine to more people. The Jasper County area is in phase 1-B for vaccinations.

That phase has three tiers. With tier one underway, Mercy Hospital Joplin is able to give the vaccine out to first responders. Those include EMTs, firefighters, and police officers.

Sarah Boyd – Mercy Hospital Director of Pharmacy, said, “Its been exciting to be able to move forward with vaccinating our first responders and the response has been well. It’s been a breath of fresh air to be able to give them their vaccines.”

So far Mercy Hospital Joplin has given out approximately 70 vaccines to first responders.