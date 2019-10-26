Mental wellness workshop provides self-reflection for area first responders

PITTSBURG, Kan.–Those who dedicate their lives to helping others take some much needed time to check-up on their own mental wellness.

Attendees of the free “Mindfulness Training” in Pittsburg ranged from law enforcement, EMS personnel, social workers, and military members. The goal is to give these individuals tools and strategies to manage the daily stress and trauma that comes with their work.

It’s offered by “The Pause-First Project” — created by Kim Colegrove, who’s husband took his own life after retiring from law enforcement.

“I teach them meditation as a daily exercise that cultivates mindfulness,” Colegrove explained. “And I look at mindfulness as a way of living or a state of being more present and aware in the present moment.”

“The health, the well-being of first responders as an individual is very important,” added Pittsburg PD Chief Brent Narges. “If we’re not able to function at 100% while we serve the community, we’re not going to be effective.”

Colegrove says meditation helps not only with stress reduction — but brain health and regulating blood pressure. Several area law enforcement and health organizations sponsored the training.