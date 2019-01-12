News

Memorial Hills housing facility getting closer to completion

Posted: Jan 11, 2019 07:12 PM CST

Updated: Jan 11, 2019 07:12 PM CST

An area senior housing facility is getting closer to completion.

Ground was broken on a development to be called Memorial Hills in Joplin back in March of last year. The project, which is located near 26th and Maiden Lane, is nearing completion and applications for occupancy are now being accepted.

The $9.4 million dollar facility features 54 one and two bedroom apartment homes for those 62 and over that meet certain income guidelines. Economic development officials hope the three story project will spur even more construction in the area.

For more information on occupancy, you can call 417-627-9646.

