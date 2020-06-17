Memorial Hall closed due to roof damage

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Joplin landmark is closed to the public after workers find roof damage.

A section of roof on the Southwest side of Memorial Hall collapsed over the weekend.

They estimate the damage affects about five percent of the total roof, or an area about 10 feet by 25 feet.

An engineering firm has been called in for a structural analysis, with the goal of starting debris removal and repairs shortly after that.

One layer of the roofing material is still intact in the area, meaning the interior is not exposed to the elements.