Memorial Day was celebrated on the square in Carthage Monday morning

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Memorial Day was celebrated on the square in Carthage this morning.

Due to coronavirus, this event almost didn’t happen, but residents wanted to gather to honor and remember those who fought for our country.

Musicians played a rendition of taps.

And this year, this moment was used to honor others on the front lines as well.

Robert Denning, Veteran, said, “It’s very very important that we do recognize all of our veterans, all of our first responders, and our essential workers. I mean, this is a very very solemn day. It’s a very, very serious day to honor these people who have not only given their time out of their lives but many times their lives indeed.”

Denning also held a similar ceremony in Sarcoxie as well.