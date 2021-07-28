Members of the Joplin Celebrations Committee came together to commemorate the founding of Joplin

JOPLIN, MO – In today’s dose of good news… The city of Joplin celebrated a milestone in its development today.

Members of the Joplin Celebrations Committee were at the intersection of Cox and Central Street to commemorate the platting of what became Joplin.

According to community historian Brad Belk, John C. Cox, who was the first to settle in the area, laid out the first mining community east of Joplin Creek and called it “Joplin City.”

Lots in Joplin City went on sale 150 years ago today, July 28th, 1871, with the first one purchased by Henry Blackwell.

Belk says Blackwell may not be a familiar name now, but he was important in the founding of Joplin.

“You know if you don’t sell the lot, the community doesn’t start to begin to grow, once they plotted it, when John C. Cox did that with the understanding that we are going to build residence, we’re going to build commercial buildings and I’m not sure they ever dreamt where we’d be today.” Says Belk.

The next milestone will be celebrated on September 11th for the platting of Murphysburg.