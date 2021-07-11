NOEL, Mo. — Members of the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce are cleaning up parts of McDonald County.

This morning was the Chamber Gives Back River Cleanup on Elk River in Noel.

The group of volunteers spent the day floating five miles down the river collecting trash from the water and shorelines and putting it inside their canoes.

Jessica Carr, YPN Executive Committee Co Chair of Chamber Gives Back, says, “Really its just showing environmental friendliness. When you’re the person that’s picking up trash you get more conscious and aware of what goes in the water and what shouldn’t so its just awareness.”

The chamber held a scavenger hunt giving out prizes to the group that found the strangest item.

This year’s winner found a dirty diaper.

The group also pulled out three tires, a fan blade, and several bags of trash from the river.

The Chamber Gives Back plans on painting Joplin City Parks in August.