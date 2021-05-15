CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A dog and her owner are setting out to change the world one walk at a time.

Members of the Carl Junction community gathered this morning to pick up trash throughout the community.

This was thanks to the help of Destiny and Her Humans Save the World.

It all started after Dallas Gossett rescued Destiny as a puppy and began picking up trash on their walks.

This evolved and now both of them travel cleaning up communities and teaching people about the impacts humans have on the environment.

Dallas Gossett, Destiny and Her Humans Saves the World, says, “I mainly want to focus on the young ones, the first graders, stuff like that, because i think it’s going to be that generation that’s going to change the whole way of thinking.”

Gossett is working on turning his cause into a non-profit, and hopes to do more community events in Springfield and Joplin.

We have a link to their Facebook page here