JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of an Area Chamber of Commerce perform a day of service in their community.

A group of volunteers with the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce held a work day at Wildcat Glades Nature Center.

The group helped repaint directions and decorations on a path that links Riviera Drive to an outdoor pavilion.

Volunteers worked on their project up until the asphalt became too hot to work on.

Jillian Curtis, Joplin Chamber Gives Back Team Member, said, “We usually try to volunteer at a local organization at least once or twice a month.”

Curtis says they are always looking for new members for the give back team.

In fact, she says you don’t even have to be a member of the chamber in order to help them on service projects.