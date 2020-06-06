JOPLIN, Mo. — Members of a local organization continue a tasty tradition today that dates back over a hundred years.

The first Friday in June is National Donut Day.

It’s a Salvation Army tradition that dates back to World War One. Female volunteers with the group went overseas to provide emotional and spiritual support as well as donuts and other goodies to American soldiers.

Debra Gaskill says they did the same today for modern day heroes at both Joplin hospitals.

Debra Gaskill, Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Volunteer Coordinator, said, “We know our nurses and doctors have been putting in really long hours and tough and we know how that feels, when we’re on disaster we do the same thing so but our disasters usually last a week or so, they’ve been doing this for three months now, so we know what they’ve been going through so it’s it’s an honor for us to be able to give something back to what they’ve been doing.”

The World War One volunteers were called the donut lassies and served millions of the hand made sweet treats.