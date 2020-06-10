DIAMOND, Mo. — Members of a local nonprofit group didn’t have to look far to find a winner for an annual scholarship.

This is the 18th year for the George Washington Carver Birthplace Memorial Scholarship.

This year’s winner happens to be from the same town as the man it’s named for.

Abigail Harrold was a senior at Diamond High School this past school year.

Organizers say Harrold is the epitome of Carver’s life with all the community service and volunteering she has performed.

Lana Henry, C.B.A. Scholarship Chairperson, said, “And when we find a high school senior that has demonstrated that in leadership and involvement then it’s like that is a positive thing for our future and we’re just thrilled with the student we have selected which matches Dr. Carver’s philosophy so very well with that giving spirit.”

Abigail Harrold, Carver Scholarship Winner, said, “It’s really humbling that you know I can use this money for my education because this means so much to me and especially when I’m majoring in it.”

Harrold is majoring in education and will attend Missouri Southern in the fall.

The scholarship is worth a $1,000.