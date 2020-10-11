Meeting to be held about Ewert Park

JOPLIN, Mo. — A public meeting is planned for Tuesday, October 20 to allow Joplin citizens to learn more about the current status of the Ewert Park Pool Study.

Consultants from Water’s Edge Aquatic Design will have a formal presentation including results from the community survey and concept options.

The meeting will be held in the gymnasium of McKinley Elementary, 610 Forest Avenue.

The presentation begins at 6 P.M., with a question and answer session following.

This meeting is part of the city’s study to review the current facility and look for ideas to best serve citizens