Meet Zen, the newest K9 with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office

SPRINGFIELD, Mo (KOLR) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has a new addition to the K9 team.

Zen is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, his handler is Deputy Tommy Connell.

Screenshot of Zen — (KOLR) (Greene County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page)

Deputy Connell has been with the GCSO for four years and is glad to now be part of the K9 team.

“It’s a lot of fun you get to help the other deputies out.”

He says the K9’s help regular deputies with tracking drugs, evidence, and people.

Deputy Connell says once Zen was picked, the office gets their K9’s from a training camp in Florida, he spent three months training in Greene County and has been actively working the streets now for about two weeks.

Zen is part of a three K9 team. His other teammates are Stark and Athos.