Meet the Alpacas of the Magajupa Mine Farm

Alpacas are the more docile, less likely to spit cousin, to the llama

(64804) — The name comes from a former mine that was located in Duenweg, Missouri, Magajupa Mine.

Owner Daryel, and his wife Anne, have a small herd of about a dozen alpacas that they enjoy raising.

Most alpacas are used for their fiber, hair, which is more fine and colorful than their larger llama cousin.

But these Missouri alpacas are more for education and fun.

Daryel says, local photographers will come and do photo shoots. Looking around the property you see props, set ups, etc.

“They do Senior pictures, family photos, it helps us to pay for their feed and taking care of them,” he says.

I asked if there were other area alpaca farmers open for the National Alpaca Farm Days. We all kind of chatted. There was a farm in Sarcoxie and one in Northeast, Oklahoma. But perhaps this was the only one in Joplin. Daryel kept count by making hash marks on a post of the shed. Each day had more than 100 hash marks.

“I wanted to be in Tulsa today. At a chicken show!” Anne said. You can tell the animals are a labor of love for her. She has exotic chickens too on the little farm. “We’ve been here about two years,” she says and smiles, “it’s smaller.”

So no chicken show. Instead they hosted the hundreds who flocked to Magajupa Mine Farm to see Daryel and Anne’s alpacas.

FUN FACT: Alpacas can spit, but rarely do unless provoked. Luckily, alpacas usually fire a blank warning volley first, stated printed material as you walked through the gate at the farm.