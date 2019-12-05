Medicare open enrollment ends this Saturday for Missouri seniors

MISSOURI, (Missourinet).– Missouri senior citizens who have not yet made their Medicare plan selections for 2020 are encouraged to contact CLAIM – through the State Health Insurance Assistance Program. CLAIM’s certified counselors give seniors and their caregivers free and unbiased help about Medicare plan options.

“Seniors should make plan selections if they haven’t already done so. If assistance is needed, don’t hesitate to contact CLAIM,” says Chlora Lindley-Myers, director of the department.

CLAIM can also assist consumers, who have limited income, determine if they qualify for programs to help lower the cost of prescription drugs.

Seniors can ask questions by phone or arrange one-on-one counseling by calling 800-390-3330 or by visiting missouriclaim.org.

Consumers with complaints or questions about insurance can call the department’s Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390.