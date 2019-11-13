Medicare Open Enrollment assistance available

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Medicare open enrollment is underway.

But the process can be confusing, or even overwhelming if you’re not familiar with the system.

Where should patients start?

There are several options for someone trying to figure out the right plan.

In Missouri, that starts with the Missouri State Health Insurance Assistance Program.

Workers are trained to guide patients through the process.

The program is grant funded, with the goal of providing unbiased help.

You’ll want to make sure to share all current treatment information when meeting with a representative.

“you need to bring in your prescription drugs when you sit down with a counselor. And they’re going to put those in and show you like if you were in this plan, this is how much you would pay out of pocket per year versus another plan,” Said Juile Brookhart of Medicare And Medicaid Services.

If you want help without leaving home, you can call for assistance at 800-medicare, or get it online at medicare.gov.

Open enrollment started about a month ago and runs through December seventh.

There is still plenty of time but patients might not want to put it off until the last minute.