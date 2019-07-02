Medical professionals urge firework safety during 4th of July celebrations

JOPLIN, Mo. —

If someone hasn’t been shooting off fireworks near your house, it’s probably only a matter of time before they do.

The last thing anyone wants is for someone to get hurt using them. That’s why those who care for the sick and injured are urging caution when it comes to lighting them off.

“An eye injury is always a immediate trip to the emergency room, eyes cannot be replaced so if you injure your eye, please go to the emergency department, burns, there are varying degrees of burns, if in question always seek medical attention, it’s better to be safe than sorry.” Sarah Dodson, Mercy Nurse Practitioner

Dodson says you should never hold fireworks in your hand as you are lighting them. And she says mixing alcohol and fireworks can be very dangerous.