Medical professionals say Coronavirus cases may decrease as the weather becomes warmer

JOPLIN, Mo. — Medical professionals are anticipating as we inch closer to summer, the amount of Coronavirus cases will decrease.

Doctors say virus cells are very susceptible to UV rays.

UV rays have been known to kill off viruses.

The hope is for warmer weather to potentially knock out opportunity for the virus to spread.

Dr. Grant Pierson, Freeman Health System, says, “I would suspect as the weather gets warmer, the more UV radiation we get from the sun being out, the longer it’s out, the more likely there’s going to be a silver lining at the end of this.”

Dr. Pierson adds, he hopes retailers pick up on this trend and possibly start making products to help reduce cases.