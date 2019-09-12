Medical professionals advocate for adults to stay up-to-date on vaccinations

We all know that kids require certain vaccinations before they can even start school.

But, according to the CDC, it’s important for adults to stay current on which one’s they’ve had and when.

Robert Counts, Joplin: I get a flu shot every year.

Stuart Price, KSN Local News: What about Tetanus, do you remember when your last Tetnus was?

Counts: I have a doctor I go to and he has it on record.

“But the one we focus on older adults, primarily, is pneumonia. They get one shot at 65, then one shot at 66, and they’re covered for lifetime,” explained physician Dr. Samuel Turner. “If you have other existing conditions like diabetes or kidney failure, then they recommend a shot earlier than that.”

Even if you had some of these vaccinations when you were a kid, it may not mean you’re protected for life.

“The ones that we primarily focus on are Tetanus, Pneumonia, Shingles, and flu,” Turner continued. “And then, there’s also a new one that we’ve started doing recently and that’s Measles vaccination. The Measles have been coming back to the country.”

And in some cases, adults aren’t the only ones who benefit from getting a vaccination later in life.

“Tetanus is every ten years–they recommend you get a Tetanus and Whooping Cough shot once in your adult life,” said Turner. “The Whooping Cough is a bacteria and it can cause you to be sick, and doesn’t cause that much problems in adults, but can be fatal to infants and young children, so we’re trying to eradicate that as best as possible.”

For more information on vaccinations, click here.