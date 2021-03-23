Medical marijuana to go on sale in Joplin next week.

MISSOURI — Missouri voters legalized marijuana for certain patients more than two years ago. Now the formerly illegal drug will go on sale in Joplin starting next week.

Randy Black, MO Made Marijuana, said, “It’s not something that should be taken lightly.”

That’s the process of opening a medical marijuana dispensary. Missouri Made Marijuana at 15th and Range Line has been ready for state review since December.

“It is a long and arduous process – every little piece of our operation, situation we’re in to operate this business is looked at, regulated.”

The dispensary got its certificate of approval Monday – which means the shop can finally start stocking product.

Christopher DeGraff, Dispensary Director, said, “It’s not just selling weed to the public. You know this is a very regulated product.”

And right now, scarce, with a growing number of dispensaries competing for a limited supply.

“It takes a while to get these products, these plants going, it takes a while to get machines going. You are experiencing the thing for any new industry,” said Black.

Missouri made marijuana plans has a license for a cultivation operation, which isn’t ready to sell. So they’ll buy from others, planning to start with gummies, vape pens and pre-rolled joints on April 2nd. You must have a medical marijuana patient license and a valid ID to make a purchase.