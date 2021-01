CARTHAGE, Mo. — A medical marijuana clinic is getting ready to open in Southwest Missouri.

Blue Sage Cannabis Company will soon conduct business on the South end of Carthage. The company opened its first medical marijuana clinic in Missouri last week in Lebanon. They plan to open their doors in Carthage this Saturday, January 30th. Blue Sage will carry marijuana flowers, edibles, pre-rolled joints, and infused drinks.

It sits just a few blocks Southeast of the Fir road exit off Interstate 49.