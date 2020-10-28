Medical marijuana dispensary in Cassville hopes to soon receive THC products

CASSVILLE, Mo. — A medical marijuana dispensary is open for business in Southwest Missouri. Hemp, rolling papers, and CBD oil. You’ll find it all here.

Charlea Estes-Jones, General Manager, Cassville Dispensary, said, “We are a medical marijuana dispensary in Cassville, Missouri.”

Cassville Dispensary recently opened their doors. They are one of the first medical marijuana dispensaries in this part of the state.

“It’s been a very long process, but we we were awarded a license and we’ve been open to the public since September 28th. And we’re just currently waiting for THC products.”

And they join many other show me state dispensaries waiting on product as well. Right now, there is a shortage of cultivators.

“There are only three cultivators who are actively growing, and have product that is being harvested, so only two of those are being sold to dispensaries as far as I know. And we’re in conversations with them daily regarding what products are available and what’s going into testing. But right now, we just have a lot of cultivators that have not gone through the commencement inspection phase and they don’t have plants in the ground for harvest yet.”

In the meantime, they are hopeful they will be adding some other products to their shelves very soon.

“Edibles and vape cartridges and things like that will come online. And a little bit later, we’re probably looking at November maybe December before those things are available.”

But until they receive those products, they will continue to give their patients detailed information on what they do have.

“We just want to offer a bit of a more whole approach to their wellness and health and give them plenty of time to ask those questions.”

The cultivator shortage is expected to impact the amount of THC flower available for the rest of 2020. But Estes-Jones says she anticipates there will be a more sufficient supply going into 2021.