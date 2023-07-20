JOPLIN, Mo. — Whether it’s staying with grandma and grandpa or an overnight camp experience, there can be more chances for extended stays away from mom and dad for kids. We take a look at how to deal with potential cases of separation anxiety.

“We all have worries. Anxiety is when worries overtake us and become a constant thought process in our mind, and it’s overwhelming. And anxiety can happen at any age, whether we’re little or older,” said Dr. Beth Garrett, Pediatrician.

And it can happen in young children, even babies.

“With infants, that cry more and as we become toddlers, irritability, wanting to cling to parents, not wanting to separate from parents, poor sleep, changes in appetite,” added Dr. Garrett.

Some anxiety is normal, but it may require something more if there’s prolonged crying or clinging to mom or dad all day long. That starts with talking to your child.

“So when you drop them off, have a routine and talk to them about it before it happens. So say hey, I’m going to drop you off at this specific time, maybe around playtime or around mealtime or whatever, be specific about it, and be specific about when you’re picking them up. I’m gonna pick you up after naptime. When you drop off, be quick about it.”

If that doesn’t help, talk to your doctor.

“Talk to your pediatrician or health care provider, and they can guide you to a counselor. There are certain children with separation anxiety that do need to see a mental health care provider.”

The kind of therapy will depend on factors like the age of your child.

“So it depends on the age. The younger the child, the more play-based the therapy, and as they get older and can participate more, it’s going to be cognitive-based therapy,” said Dr. Garrett.