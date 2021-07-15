The Freeman WellBalance Program is getting workers up and moving

JOPLIN, MO – Being healthy, exercising and eating right, aren’t always easy goals to stick with.

But now a local healthcare operation is being recognized for its program to get workers up and moving.

“I’ve made two goals. One is to be more active, But then I also wanted to focus on my mental health, especially now with COVID going on.” Says Rhonda Bitticks, Patient Accounts Support Coor.

Bitticks was one of the first to take advantage of the Freeman WellBalance program.

She’s seen a long list of benefits from the worksite wellness program

“Physical activities you know you release those endorphins, you, you have more energy, you’re more. That helps self confidence. It helps self esteem. So that’s really helped me a lot too, because I find myself more focused on what I’m doing. It helps the mental clarity.” Says Bitticks.

She isn’t the only fan.

WellBalance has now been recognized with the Missouri Platinum Level Workplace Wellness Award.

“It’s definitely a distinction, it definitely means that Freeman cares about the employees, our policies or practices, our work environment. They all are conducive into helping individuals be the best version of themselves.” Says Kris Drake, Freeman Wellness Coor.

It can help improve activity level or with weight loss goals.

For some employees, financial incentives help push them forward, for others, it’s teamwork component.

“Just everybody working together, really helps all of us as we’ve been able to tell this past year we all need each other.” Says Shelby Allen, Freeman Prev. & Wellness Supv.