JOPLIN, Mo. — Vaping is popular among teenagers. In fact, new research shows teen usage more than doubled from 2017 to 2019.

“Their brains are at higher risk for addiction. And so if they’re vaping, we can actually see higher risks for anxiety, ADHD, behavioral problems, addiction. So it’s not just as simple as they’re vaping,” said Dr. Beth Garrett, pediatrician.

There are some long-term consequences that come with vaping. And we know that vaping actually is more addictive.

One factor is that, for some, vaping looks more like a water mist than smoke.

“Just because it looks like a vapor doesn’t mean there aren’t chemicals in it. And there are chemicals in there that we know can really affect the lungs long-term, cause popcorn lung, and can cause long-term inflammation,” said Dr. Garrett.

This can lead to lung issues and increased breathing problems.

“Vaping hasn’t been around as long as some of the other tobacco products we know the dangers of those products. We haven’t seen, like 50-60-70 year data on vaping to see what that’s going to be.”

Peer pressure is another factor.

“And there’s a lot of social media influence as well to fit in, and they want to be invited to things, and if everybody’s vaping, they want to vape too. And it’s easily accessible, and they see it as a way to relax, which it’s not. It actually increases anxiety.”

The experts urge parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of vaping.

“Having those conversations around the dinner table, eating together as a family, talking about it, having an open-door policy. ‘Hey guys, this is why we don’t vape, I know it looks like mist, but it’s not safe,'” added Dr. Garrett.

They add it’s good to remind kids not to vape on a regular basis.