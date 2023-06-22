JOPLIN, Mo. — More and more fireworks tents are opening around the Four States. And while that’s the focus for Independence Day for many of us, there are risks involved.

“Eye injuries, ear injuries from people holding fireworks close to their head to throw them and they discharge prematurely. Hand injuries from the same and burns. Burns from lighting the fireworks, burns from fireworks going off and falling over and flying across the ground,” said Dr. Richard Swinney, Emergency Medicine.

Dr. Richard Swinney says how you handle fireworks is key.

“I strongly personally recommend that you never hold any firework in your hand. Even though sparklers are held by children. Would you let that same child deal with the stove? Stoves run 500 degrees. Ovens 500 degrees, so sparklers are upwards of 2000 degrees.”

So taking precautions ahead of time is important, especially when kids are involved.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that all fireworks be banned. I’m not quite that severe. But if you have a child who is capable of cooking a meal safely, they can deal with a 500-degree stove or oven. They may have the basic skills necessary to operate fireworks,” said Dr. Swinney.

Dr. Swinney also points out that the risks can be complicated by how you celebrate the 4th of July.

“One of the biggest things is avoiding alcohol and drugs because alcohol and drugs impair judgment and adversely affect reaction time, in layman’s terms, and make you stupid and clumsy. And so being stupid and clumsy and dealing with fire and explosives is probably a bad idea.”