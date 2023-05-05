JOPLIN, Mo. — Emergency preparedness is key as we enter severe weather season.

People are encouraged to have a “to-go” kit on hand — one packed with essential supplies. Diabetes patients should also be prepared.

“Obviously, the unexpected is, we just don’t know when that may happen.”

This is why Susan Pittman says diabetes patients need to be proactive. She’s Freeman Health System’s diabetes program coordinator.

Keep those medicinal necessities at the ready — all in one bag, tote — even a cooler.

“Just make sure that you have a lancet device. That’s what you poke your finger with, some lancets, test strips, and a meter,” said Pittman.

Keep that bag, tote, or cooler in a safe room — car — or at a relative’s house. Don’t forget your list of medications — there’s more.

“The dosage, your doctor’s name and number, your pharmacy’s name and number, and having that at easy access.”

So that covers the preparedness aspect. There’s also the topic of diabetes in general. More than 37 million Americans have it. But more than 8 million Americans don’t know they have it. They need to know some of the signs.

“Having more frequent urination, being thirstier, having sores that don’t heal. Those kinds of things, blurry vision is another one that people are like I don’t, I don’t know. Maybe I’m just aging or things are changing, but they don’t think about diabetes,” said Pittman.

Bottom line — see your doctor — and get screened — regularly. And — keep an eye on your feet.

“So the number one cause of amputation from diabetes usually starts with something very small. Could be a blister. Could be a cut that gets infected, and that sends a lot of bacteria into their system. And if that’s not treated right away, can lead to amputation.”

Have any questions — give Pittman and the good folks at the Diabetes and Endocrine Institute a call.