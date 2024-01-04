JOPLIN, Mo. — Four days into the New Year – there are likely already some resolutions falling by the wayside. But reframing how to improve your life might be more productive than tying big changes to the calendar.

“We always need to have some kind of short term and long term goals for ourselves,” said Amy Ashley, UBS Psychiatrics Nurse Prac.

And in January, that’s often New Year’s resolutions. But you might want to expand on that.

“You know, really we should be having goals all year round that we’re trying to attain, you know, personal goals, career goals, relationship goals, health goals.”

The first strategy to consider is downsizing what you’re aiming for.

“I think that a lot of people get wrapped up in creating these big goals. And we don’t really think about what we’re capable of. So having some insight to what we really want and doing things in small steps is probably going to be more productive and setting yourself up for success instead of saying, Oh, well I’m gonna lose 200 pounds in the first two months of the year. Just small goals,” said Ashley.

Trading that in for losing 20 pounds, something more realistic that you can achieve.

“I think for sure it gives you a sense of accomplishment. You know, meeting your goals raises your self confidence.”

And set the stage for success – that could be recruiting friends to help with your goals… or even visual reminder.

“I think some of the things that I’ve seen people do are creating vision boards is great and keeping something visual as a reminder for yourself is great. Having a support system is wonderful, but we don’t always have that. So we have to learn to figure out what is achievable and how do we remind ourselves of that whether it’s notes, a vision board, picture on the fridge, a checklist.”

And – be flexible.

“I’m setting time sensitive goals and having grace for yourself. Understanding when you set the goal that this is where I want to be in a month. So having these periods of reevaluation, if you don’t meet your goal in a month, you can look back say what worked, what didn’t what’s my new plan so that I can reach this in another month.”