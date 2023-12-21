JOPLIN, Mo. — Open enrollment continues for health coverage through the Affordable Care Act. We look at who can apply—and how to do it.

“ACA is still open and ongoing. They’ve actually extended that deadline for enrollment from the 15th of January to the 17th, giving us a few more days to connect with individuals that may be busy or putting it off,” said Lisa Apfelbaum, Freeman Dir. Patient Financial Svcs.

It’s especially important to consider for families where they are employed but don’t have insurance through their employer.

“So these are individuals that have an income base that maybe their employer offers coverage, but it’s not affordable for them or affordable for their family, but it is affordable through the ACA programs,” said Apfelbaum.

Freeman Health System has specialists who can help you consider a long list of options.

“One of the things we hear most from our community is there’s a lot of plans out there, and those plans can be very confusing. I think what most people do is when they see multiple options, sometimes over 30 different plan options, you start to become overwhelmed with that. So my advice is to reach out to us, talk to our eligibility specialist.”

There are a few things to consider before a consultation.

“Look to see what prescriptions that you’re on. If those prescriptions are not in that plan, you want to automatically eliminate them. Next, look at your provider. Do you already have an established relationship with a physician, and if so, are they in network for that plan, and then look at other options like affordability.”

You can meet with them in person at the Freeman Business Center or by phone at 417-347-8888.