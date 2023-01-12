JOPLIN, Mo. — They’re the men and women who make sure you have everything from antibiotics to cholesterol meds.

Today, they’re in the spotlight with National Pharmacist Day. A look at how that job gets done, in tonight’s “Medical Focus”.

“We have lots of patients who are on 10-plus medications, a lot to remember and a lot to screen,” said Kevin Briner, Pharmacist.

And that’s just one part of the job for Freeman pharmacist Kevin Briner.

“There are some interactions, especially for older folks or for people that are on large lists of medications that can continue to compound on each other and can be a big deal,” said Briner.

And they don’t just have to worry about a drug-to-drug interaction hurting a patient’s health.

“Drug food interactions, you have drugs, supplement interactions, and pharmacists are looking for all of that. And it doesn’t matter if you’re in the retail side of the hospital side. You have to know what to look for. You have to educate providers, educate nurses and educate people,” said Audrey Newcomb, Pharmacist.

Freeman pharmacist Audrey Newcomb deals with medication for in-patient care.

She points out you have to be precise about everything from the drug to who’s getting it.

“It has to be for the right patient for the right circumstance, the right dose. You’re looking for opportunities within that maybe compatibilities maybe drug interactions,” said Newcomb.

And on top of all that, the prescriptions and what they’re used for keeps changing.

“Figure out new medications. What was approved, and what didn’t? You know, what went off of the E way, the emergency use authorization. It changes all the time. In fact, we had a little update this morning that something had changed. So you’re constantly trying to keep up with information,” said Newcomb.