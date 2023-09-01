JOPLIN, Mo. — There’s a long list of life-threatening situations that can land you in the emergency room. But there are also plenty of less serious, more preventable trips to the hospital.

Americans take about 131 million trips to the emergency room every year. And for conditions that aren’t deadly, injuries connected to bicycles are the tenth most common reason connected to an ER visit.

“You have to be very defensive about the way that you operate your machinery. Essentially a bicycle is a machine and making sure that you don’t trust others on the roadway to do the right thing because there are a lot of things going on when you’re on them,” said Dr. Connor Bridge, Freeman Emergency Physician.

Next on the list – a foreign object in an eye or ear, or swallowing something that’s not food.

Number eight is transportation-related injuries, think getting into or out of a vehicle.

Depending on the severity of the injury, you could be headed to the hospital.

“Those can be considered emergencies. I think that those are reasonable things to come to the emergency department for.”

The seventh most common medical complaint are bites or stings. That could be a snake, scorpion, bee, or wasp.

“The really important aspects that we look for in the emergency department are: are you having difficulty breathing? Are you having difficulty swallowing? Are you feeling incredibly dizzy? Diuretic means sweating, or having a significant rash outbreak. Those are definitely reasons to come into the emergency department.”

Number six is an injury from overexertion – think lifting excessively heavy weights or an intense workout.

Preventing that pain means keeping a close eye on what you’re doing and setting limits.

“There’s nothing we in emergency can do to prevent that. That’s going to be a personal opportunity to be careful,” adds Dr. Bridge.