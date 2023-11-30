JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s that time of year for family gatherings, presents soon, and plenty of sparkle. It all comes with extra pressure for things to be just right and less daylight.

“Seasonal affective disorder, also known as SAD, is a form of depression. It typically occurs in about 5% of our population, more frequently in the fall and winter months,” said Jennifer Berry, Ozark Center Hope Spring Asst. Dir Adult Outpatient Svcs.

It’s a chemical imbalance in the brain. The impact can vary with symptoms similar to depression.

“Fatigue and change in eating or sleeping patterns, a lack of interest in previously enjoyable activities, and does have a few distinct characteristics such as physical pain that is associated with it as well as irritability.”

Factors influencing patients include the holidays, outdoor temperatures, and the sun cycle.

“So it is speculated that in the fall and winter months, you know, daylight savings has occurred so we have less daylight and we have less sun naturally, which creates vitamin D, which actually does increase our happy hormones in our brain. So when we have less sun, we have less of those natural hormones increasing,” said Berry.

There are a range of treatment options.

“In addition to traditional medication management and what some may call talk therapy, there is research that indicates light therapy can help treat seasonal affective disorder.”

And there are other steps you can take on your own to stay upbeat.

“Any activity that you’ve previously found enjoyable. The physical components and putting your feet on the ground and actually engaging in the action of getting out of your home to do anything, whether that be shopping, whether that be going to lunch with a friend or family member, playing a game, anything that you’ve previously enjoyed will help naturally to fight those symptoms of depression.”